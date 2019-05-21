Preview Miley Cyrus’ Black Mirror Episode

Miley Cyrus has a role in the upcoming three-episode fifth season of Charlie Brooker’s technology-is-scary sci-fi anthology Black Mirror, which premieres 6/5 on Netflix. In the second episode, Rachel, Jack And Ashley, Too, she plays a pink-wigged pop star struggling with mental health issues who voices a personal assistant robot called Ashley Too. Per the official plot summary: “A lonely teenager yearns to connect with her favorite pop star — whose charmed existence isn’t quite as rosy it appears.” Watch the trailer below.

