Stream Prince’s Previously Unreleased Originals

Throughout his legendary career, one of Prince’s most prominent roles as an artist was songwriter for other artists. That didn’t stop Prince from recording those tunes himself, too, but many of those tracks have been locked away in his Paisley Park vault for years.

Not anymore. The Prince estate, with curation from Troy Carter and Jay-Z, has just released an entire album of Prince’s versions of hit songs he penned for others called Originals. The album covers a wide array of songs from the ‘80s, from Sheila E.’s “This Glamorous Life” to the Bangles’ “Manic Monday” to the inimitable “Nothing Compares 2 U,” which was recently released as a single to promote this project. Originals follows the posthumous album of demos the estate released last year, Piano And A Microphone 1983.

Stream the entirety of Originals via TIDAL below.

Originals is streaming now on TIDAL as an exclusive. It will have a wide release on Warner Bros., on all the streaming platforms, 6/21. It’ll be out 7/19 in a deluxe physical edition, on CD and 180-gram purple vinyl.