The Alabama 3’s Jake Black Has Died

Jake Black, also known as the Very Reverend Dr. D. Wayne Love, vocalist and co-founder of the English electronic band Alabama 3, has died. The group confirmed the news in a post on their official Facebook page, writing:

Early this afternoon, on a beautiful summer’s day, our friend, comrade and spiritual teacher, Jake Black AKA The Very Reverend D.Wayne Love, passed over to the higher ground. After a magnificent performance at the Highpoint Festival in Lancashire, D.Wayne in his supreme wisdom, decided it was the appropriate moment for his ascencion into the next level.

The transition was painless and peaceful. He was surrounded by brothers Larry Love, L.B. Dope, The Spirit, Jonny Jamm and Sister Therese Mullan.

We are heartbroken.

All that remains for us, at this moment, is to carry out his precise instructions regarding the continuation of his teachings as a First Minister of The Presleyterian Church of Elvis The Divine, and continue The Great Work.

His last words, which we have yet to decipher, were “Tweet Tweet, Possil Fleet”.