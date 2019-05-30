Cosmo Gold – “Drown The Fly” Video

Cosmo Gold is an LA-based four piece pop-rock outfit formerly known as Velvet. The group began in 2017 as a solo project from singer Emily Gold, daughter of the late Andrew Gold, best known for his 1977 top 10 hit “Lonely Boy.” With a name change for the act earlier this year and the addition of new bandmates, the foursome is now releasing their first EP under this new moniker. Today, we are premiering “Drown The Fly, “their second single from the EP, along with a music video.

Quick-tempo high hats kick off the track, which give way to a funky bass line. “I am so scared to die/ Like when they first broke it down as a child,” goes the lead lyric. The addition of a spunky chord progression on a Telecaster lays the groundwork for synthesis of Motown percussion with pop-conscious rock n’ roll. Following a rather sick guitar solo, some dainty synth keys add an undeniable sweetness.

The video shows the band clad in yellow jamming out in various locations around a random house; on top of a garage, in the living room, and in the backyard. They seem to follow whoever owns the house as she goes about her day showering and eating a sandwich. It’s pretty humorous, actually, as Gold seems to be issuing these grander proclamations in a lackadaisical way.

Check out the video for “Drown The Fly” below.

TOUR DATES:

06/14 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Echo

07/17 – Los Angeles, CA @ Love Song Bar*

07/18 – Santa Cruz, CA @ The Crepe Place*

07/19 – San Francisco, CA @ Amnesia*

07/20 – Medford, OR @ Johnny B’s*

07/21 – Bend, OR @ Volcanic Lounge*

07/22 – Seattle, WA @ Central Saloon*

07/23 – Vancouver, WA @ TBA*

07/24 – Portland, OR @ TBA*

07/26 – Fairfax, CA @ Perri’s

07/27 – Atascadero, CA @ Colony Market

*w/ Beauty Queen

Waiting On The City is out 6/7. Pre-order it here.