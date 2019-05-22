Kurt Cobain’s “Corporate Magazines Still Suck” Shirt Becomes $550 Designer Tee

Struggling to reconcile your disdain for the establishment with your affinity for designer clothing? Wishing you could express both with a single garment? Fret no longer! Rolling Stone reports that the Parisian design collective and fashion label Vetements is now selling an “Oversized Printed Cotton-Jersey T-Shirt” that rips off the “Corporate magazines still suck” shirt that Kurt Cobain famously wore on the cover of Rolling Stone in 1992. And it only costs $550!

The shirt, which debuted at a Paris Fashion Week show in January and just dropped as part of Vetements fall/winter collection, reads “CORPORATE MAGAZINES STILL SUCK A LOT!” The “A LOT!” is a new addition to Cobain’s slogan, and so is the circle-A anarchist symbol that takes the place of the “A.”

“In 1992 it was Mr Kurt Cobain’s way to thumb his nose at the establishment from the cover of Rolling Stone — ‘Corporate magazines still suck’ — and in 2019 it’s Mr Demna Gvasalia’s way of doing the same from the Vetements runway,” reads the editor’s notes blurb. “This cotton-jersey T-shirt features the statement with an addition of an anarchist symbol, and was included in the ‘Anti-Social’ portion of the show.”

Some people aren’t too happy about the appropriation. Kurt Cobain’s widow, Courtney Love, is one of them. She commented on Vetements’ Instagram post announcing the collection, writing, “You guys WHAT the FUCK? I hate being put in this position. You should know better !” Meanwhile, Nirvana are suing another clothing brand, Marc Jacobs, for ripping off the band’s iconic smiley face design in its recently relaunched Bootleg Grunge Redux collection.

In other high-priced Kurt Cobain-related fashion news, Page Six reports that the gray acrylic and mohair cardigan that the Nirvana frontman wore in a New York photoshoot in 1993 — his last before his death — just sold at auction for $75,000. A used paper plate that Cobain ate pizza off of and then wrote a setlist on also sold for $22,000.