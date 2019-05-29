White Reaper – “Might Be Right” Video

It’s been a few years since we’ve heard from Kentucky shredsters White Reaper. The five piece band’s most recent full length release was 2017’s The World’s Best American Band, which was capped with a video for “Judy French” starring Alexandra Daddario. Today, they begin their next era with a video for a brand new song, their first for Elektra Records.

“Might Be Right” starts with a melody on the keys, and then shifts to include bass and thrusting drums. The guitar work is impressive, with two players locking into unbelievably pleasing harmonized solos that hark back to the stylistics of ’80s big hair bands. Director Daniel Ryan’s video is pretty standard, as band members play in front of primary colored backdrops with shots dropping in and out of the frame so that there are five different shots going at once. But the real draw is those guitars; watching the two of them lock into the same riff about a fifth apart is really sick. (Maybe that’s the guitar geek in me. Actually, it definitely is.)

Check out the video for “Might Be Right” below, where you can also find a new round of White Reaper tour dates.

TOUR DATES:

06/13 – Toledo, OH @ Ottawa Tavern Inc +

06/14 – Lansing, MI @ The Loft +

06/15 – Lakewood, OH @ Mahall’s +

06/16 – Buffalo, NY @ Rec Room +

06/18 – Lancaster, PA @ Kaleidoscope +

06/19 – Wonder Bar @ Asbury Park, NJ +

06/21 – Amityville, NY @ Amityville Music Hall +

06/22 – Philadelphia, PA @ Goose Island Takeover @

06/23 – Baltimore, MD @ Ottobar +

06/25 – Raleigh, NC @ Kings +

06/26 – Asheville, NC @ Mothlight Club +

08/09 – Sedalia, MO @ Missouri State Fair ()

08/23 – Leeds, UK @ Leeds Music Festival

08/25 – Reading, UK @ Reading Music Festival

09/13-15 – Riot Fest @ Chicago, IL

09/22 – Louisville, KY @ Bourbon & Beyond Festival

09/27 – Dana Point, CA @ Ohana Music Festival

09/29 – Louisville, KY @ Louder than Life Festival

10/03 – St. Louis, MO @ The Firebird <3*

10/04 – Des Moines, IA @ Vaudeville Mews <3*

10/05 – St. Paul, MN @ Amsterdam Bar & Grill <3*

10/07 – Denver, CO @ Larimer Lounge <3

10/10 – Seattle, WA @ The Crocodile <3

10/11 – Vancouver, BC @ The Biltmore Ballroom <3

10/13 – Portland, OR @ Doug Fir Lounge <3*

10/15 – Sacramento, CA @ Holy Diver <3^

10/16 – Berkeley, CA @ Cornerstone Berkeley <3^

10/17 – Felton, CA @ Felton Music Hall <3^

10/20 – Phoenix, AZ @ Valley Bar ^

10/22 – Austin, TX @ Barracuda ^

10/23 – Dallas, TX @ Deep Ellum Art Co ^

10/25 – Huntsville, AL @ Mercantile &#

10/26 – Gainesville, FL @ High Dive &#

10/27 – Atlanta, GA @ Masquerade (Hell) &#

10/28 – Charlotte, NC @ Amo’s Southend &#

10/29 – Chattanooga, TN @ Songbirds South #

10/31 – Washington, DC @ U Street #

11/02 – Cambridge, MA @ The Sinclair &#

11/03 – Hamden, CT @ The Space &#

11/05 – New York, NY @ Bowery Ballroom &#

11/07 – Albany, NY @ The Hollow #

11/08 – Toronto, ON @ Horseshoe Tavern &#

11/09 – Detroit, MI @ El Club &#

11/10 – Columbus, OH @ A&R Music Bar &#

+ – Twen

@ – Sheer Mag & Thin Lips

() – The Struts

<3 – The Dirty Nil

& – The Nude Party

* – The Paranoyds

^ – Criminal Hygiene

# – Wombo

“Might Be Right” is out now. Stream or purchase it here.