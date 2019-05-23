Jose Canseco Responds To The Lonely Island’s Bash Brothers

Last night, the Lonely Island, the comedy-rap trio made up of Andy Samberg, Jorma Taccone, and Akiva Schaffer, released a surprise half-hour Netflix special and album called The Unauthorized Bash Brothers Experience. The concept behind it is that Jose Canseco and Mark McGwire, the baseball players who celebrated hitting home runs by bashing their forearms together, used a lot of steroids, and led the Oakland A’s to a World Series victory in 1989, recorded a rap album at the height of their fame. Samberg plays Canseco and Schaffer plays McGwire. And the real Canseco, for one, is a fan of their parody.

“just watched The Unauthorized Bash Brothers video!” Canseco tweeted at the Lonely Island this morning. “I can’t stop laughing. Loved it. If you want to do a follow up video contact my Manager Morgan: 7023743735.” (It’s also worth noting that Canseco’s Twitter avatar appears to be, for some reason, him dressed as a Jedi.) The Lonely Island replied with a tweet of their own, saying, “This tweet genuinely made our year. We love you. Thank you, sir!” Check out the Twitter interaction and a couple of Bash Brothers videos below.

@thelonelyisland just watched The Unauthorized Bash Brothers video! I can't stop laughing. Loved it. If you want to do a follow up video contact my Manager Morgan: 7023743735 — Jose Canseco (@JoseCanseco) May 23, 2019