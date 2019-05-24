Last night, the Toronto Raptors beat the Milwaukee Bucks in game five of the Eastern Conference Finals. The Raptors now lead the series 3-2, and they’ve won three games in a row. The next game is Saturday night in Toronto, and if the Raptors win it, then they advance to the NBA Finals. But at least the Bucks won some kind of moral victory last night. Mallory Edens, daughter of Bucks owner Dan Edens, sat courtside in Milwaukee while wearing a Pusha-T T-shirt.

If you’ve watched any Raptors games in the postseason, then you already know that Toronto native and Raptors global ambassador Drake has been an extremely vocal presence courtside at home games. He has basically transformed himself into the Raptors’ version of Spike Lee. He’s a vocal fan who is also extremely visible, and that has pissed a lot of people off. (It probably doesn’t help that he’s almost certainly the most famous person on the court at any given moment.) TNT commentator and NBA great Charles Barkley has said how he would deal with Drake if he was playing in the series: “What I would do: I would say, ‘Kenny, do me a favor. Throw the ball out of bounds one time.’ And I’d knock the hell out of Drake.”

"I ain't worried about no Drake!" 😂 Chuck weighs in on Drake's antics on the sidelines. pic.twitter.com/yUprcEQBfd — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) May 24, 2019

Well, nobody has knocked the hell out of Drake. But last night, as Bleacher Report points out, Mallory Edens sat courtside next to Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers and wore that Pusha shirt, calling back to the best rap beef in recent memory. Pretty good! Drake responded by changing his Instagram avatar to a picture of Edens and by putting a heart-eyes emoji on his Instagram story.

Basketball! Game six is tomorrow night at 8:30 eastern, and it’ll air on TNT.