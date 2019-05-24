Watch The National Make A Quick Return To Colbert With “Rylan”

The National just played Stephen Colbert’s Late Show last week, but they were already back at the Ed Sullivan Theater last night to do it again. Or maybe they never left? As the YouTube caption puts it, “Ed Sullivan Theater residents The National emerge from their living quarters to stage the first televised performance of ‘Rylan’ from their eight album, ‘I Am Easy to Find.'”

Yes, last night’s song of choice was “Rylan,” the longtime fan favorite (and Stereogum favorite) that finally saw release as part of the band’s new I Am Easy To Find. As is their wont lately, the National performed the song with a coterie of guest vocalists and orchestral musicians, turning one of their signature twilit metropolitan indie rock tracks into something more grandiose.

Watch the performance below.

I Am Easy To Find is out now on 4AD. I would not be opposed to the National just going on Colbert every week or two.