Meek Mill Says He Was Turned Away From “Racist As Hell” Las Vegas Hotel

Meek Mill has accused a Las Vegas hotel of being “racist as hell” for barring him from the premises and threatening to have him arrested for trespassing.

According to TMZ, the rapper attempted to enter the Cosmopolitan Hotel and Casino at around 3:30 p.m. on Saturday (May 25) to see a DJ Mustard show but was denied entry. Meek Mill posted a series of tweets of the incident, including video of his conversation with a security officer at the hotel, writing, “They telling black rappers they are banned from properties they own without incident…they just told me I was trespassing and I will be arrested I stepped in that hotel once at a jayz party without incident!”

The Cosmopolitan issued a statement to 3 News Las Vegas, writing, “As a matter of company policy, we do not comment on legal matters. Our guests’ safety and security always remains our top priority.”

Meanwhile, Meek Mill’s lawyer, Joe Tacopina, wrote a letter to the hotel that was obtained by TMZ. It reads, “We have learned that the Cosmopolitan maintains a list of African American recording artists who should be denied access for no other reason than than their culture and skin color. Such course of conduct constitutes discrimination per se, in violation of state and federal law, and exposes you to significant monetary damages. We urge you to promptly issue an apology to Mr. Williams and grant him immediate access. In the event you fail to heed this one and only warning, we intend to pursue all legal recourse against you.”

Check out Meek Mill’s tweets about the incident below.

If you come from our culture you should never step foot in the cosmopolitan hotel they just really racist as hell …. something really has to be done in Las Vegas what they doing to black people! — Meek Mill (@MeekMill) May 25, 2019

They telling black rappers they are banned from properties they own without incident … they just told me I was trespassing and I will be arrested I stepped in that hotel once at a jayz party without incident! — Meek Mill (@MeekMill) May 25, 2019

The cosmopolitan hotel …. and it’s a few other hotels that be doing this to black entertainers because they don’t want too many blacks on they property! Vegas notorious for this too its not just me!!!! pic.twitter.com/HPySp2nh8h — Meek Mill (@MeekMill) May 25, 2019

I needs lawyers ASAP y’all not gone treat me like I’m just a rapper and expect me to be quiet — Meek Mill (@MeekMill) May 25, 2019

This article originally appeared on Billboard.