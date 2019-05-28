King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard – “Self-Immolate” Video

Australian psych-rock goon squad King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard released their new album Fishing For Fishies last month. And because they’re not so good at sitting still, they’re already back with another new track to announce some more upcoming US tour dates. “Self-Immolate” is harder and more aggressive than anything from their boogie-centric new LP, an appropriately fiery take on heavy metal, King Gizzard-style. Listen, watch people get set on fire in the John Stewart-directed music video, and check out their upcoming tour dates below.

TOUR DATES:

08/13 Los Angeles, CA @ Greek Theatre

08/14 San Francisco, CA @ SVN West

08/15 San Francisco, CA @ SVN West

08/16 Portland, OR @ Roseland Theater

08/17 Vancouver, BC @ Harbour Event Centre

08/18 Seattle, WA @ Paramount Theatre

08/20 Salt Lake City, UT @ The Depot

08/21 Denver, CO @ Mission Ballroom

08/23 Milwaukee, WI @ Riverside Theater

08/24 Chicago, IL @ Aragon Ballroom

08/26 Montreal, QC @ Olympia

08/27 New Haven, CT @ College Street Music Hall

08/28 New York, NY @ SummerStage Central Park

08/30 Philadelphia, PA @ Franklin Music Hall

08/31 Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club

09/01 Asheville, NC @ New Belgium Brewing Company

09/02 Atlanta, GA @ Tabernacle

09/03 New Orleans, LA @ Joy Theater

09/04 Austin, TX @ Stubb’s Austin

09/06 Dallas, TX @ The Bomb Factory

09/30 Nottingham, UK @ Rock City Nottingham

10/01 Glasgow, UK @ Barrowland Ballroom Glasgow

10/02 Leeds, UK @ O2 Academy Leeds

10/03 Manchester, UK @ Victoria Warehouse Manchester

10/05 London, UK @ Alexandra Palace

10/06 Utrecht, Netherlands @ Tivoli Vredenburg (SOLD OUT)

10/07 Utrecht, Netherlands @ Tivoli Vredenburg

10/08 Brussels, Belgium @ Ancienne Belgique (AB)

10/11 Cologne, Germany @ Carlswek Victoria

10/12 Berlin, Germany @ Columbiahalle Berlin

10/13 Luxembourg @ Rockhal Club Esch Sur Alzette

10/14 Paris, France @ L’Olympia

10/15 Milan, Italy @ Alcatraz

10/16 Zürich, Switzerland @ X-TRA

10/18 Madrid, Spain @ La Riviera

10/19 Barcelona, Spain @ Razzmatazz