King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard – “Self-Immolate” Video

Australian psych-rock goon squad King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard released their new album Fishing For Fishies last month. And because they’re not so good at sitting still, they’re already back with another new track to announce some more upcoming US tour dates. “Self-Immolate” is harder and more aggressive than anything from their boogie-centric new LP, an appropriately fiery take on heavy metal, King Gizzard-style. Listen, watch people get set on fire in the John Stewart-directed music video, and check out their upcoming tour dates below.
TOUR DATES:
08/13 Los Angeles, CA @ Greek Theatre
08/14 San Francisco, CA @ SVN West
08/15 San Francisco, CA @ SVN West
08/16 Portland, OR @ Roseland Theater
08/17 Vancouver, BC @ Harbour Event Centre
08/18 Seattle, WA @ Paramount Theatre
08/20 Salt Lake City, UT @ The Depot
08/21 Denver, CO @ Mission Ballroom
08/23 Milwaukee, WI @ Riverside Theater
08/24 Chicago, IL @ Aragon Ballroom
08/26 Montreal, QC @ Olympia
08/27 New Haven, CT @ College Street Music Hall
08/28 New York, NY @ SummerStage Central Park
08/30 Philadelphia, PA @ Franklin Music Hall
08/31 Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club
09/01 Asheville, NC @ New Belgium Brewing Company
09/02 Atlanta, GA @ Tabernacle
09/03 New Orleans, LA @ Joy Theater
09/04 Austin, TX @ Stubb’s Austin
09/06 Dallas, TX @ The Bomb Factory
09/30 Nottingham, UK @ Rock City Nottingham
10/01 Glasgow, UK @ Barrowland Ballroom Glasgow
10/02 Leeds, UK @ O2 Academy Leeds
10/03 Manchester, UK @ Victoria Warehouse Manchester
10/05 London, UK @ Alexandra Palace
10/06 Utrecht, Netherlands @ Tivoli Vredenburg (SOLD OUT)
10/07 Utrecht, Netherlands @ Tivoli Vredenburg
10/08 Brussels, Belgium @ Ancienne Belgique (AB)
10/11 Cologne, Germany @ Carlswek Victoria
10/12 Berlin, Germany @ Columbiahalle Berlin
10/13 Luxembourg @ Rockhal Club Esch Sur Alzette
10/14 Paris, France @ L’Olympia
10/15 Milan, Italy @ Alcatraz
10/16 Zürich, Switzerland @ X-TRA
10/18 Madrid, Spain @ La Riviera
10/19 Barcelona, Spain @ Razzmatazz