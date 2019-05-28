Tricky & Martina Topley-Bird Share Tributes To Their Late Daughter

Trip-hop pioneer Tricky and singer Martina Topley-Bird have announced that their daughter, Mazy Mina Topley-Bird, died earlier this month on 5/8. She was 24. As Pitchfork reports, both of her parents have penned tributes, and Tricky has also shared a song called “When You Go” that Mazy Mina Topley-Bird recorded in 2013. Listen and read their statements below.

Martina Topley-Bird:

Tricky:

I thought I knew what loss was, but now my daughter is gone I realise I had no idea what it was after all. It feels like I’m in a world that doesn’t exist, knowing nothing will ever be the same again. No words or text can really explain — my soul feels empty.

Mazy Mina, my daughter, had two names — some people called her Mazy, some people called her Mina. She had an amazing talent for singing and songwriting; songs which will be finished and heard.

Your words and songs will live on, I will make sure they do. I haven’t had the strength to even look at a picture of you until now — people will hear your voice and songs.

All my heart — what’s left of it.

Love you Mazy Mina, Dad