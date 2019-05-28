Advance Base, Gia Margaret, Blithe Field, & More Contribute New Songs To Running From The Dark Charity Compilation

Running From The Dark is a new compilation, released during Mental Health Awareness Month, meant to shed light on mental health and raise money for the National Alliance On Mental Illness. There are new tracks from a ton of great artists on it, many of them of the quiet and contemplative variety.

Advance Base, Gia Margaret, Blithe Field (Spencer Radcliffe’s ambient project), Infinity Crush, Ricky Eat Acid, Fog Lake, and more all contributed songs, some of them demos and others more fully fleshed-out, but all well worth a listen.

You can sample the compilation below and pay-what-you-can for it here. All proceeds go toward the National Alliance On Mental Illness.

<a href="http://mentalhealthcomp.bandcamp.com/album/running-from-the-dark" target="_blank">Running from the Dark by Running from the Dark</a>

Running From The Dark is available now.