WHY?, the much-beloved experimental pop project of Yoni Wolf, released their last album, Moh Lhean, in 2017. A few months back, they teamed up with Lala Lala for a new track and it looks like they have an even bigger project in the pipeline.

Today, Yoni Wolf is sharing a new 7-minute video called I: I may come out a broken yolk, I may come out on saddle. It was directed by Miles Joris-Peyrafitte and stars Orphan Black’s Tatiana Maslany, who plays a woman giving birth in an empty house.

The fractured clips don’t provide too much narrative to hold onto, but what’s there is compelling, and what’s more is that it features three brand-new WHY? tracks: “Apogee,” “The Rash,” and “Peel Free,” which are all presented as one piece. “Peel Free” is also available as a track on its own.

Check it out below.

TOUR DATES:

08/14 Indianapolis, IN @ Hi-Fi *

08/15 Grand Rapids, MI @ Pyramid Scheme *

08/16 Detroit, MI @ Magic Stick *

08/17 Toronto, ON @ Lee’s Palace ^

08/18 Montreal, QC @ Le Ministère ^

08/20 Holyoke, MA @ Gateway City Arts ^

08/21 Boston, MA @ The Sinclair ^

08/23 Brooklyn, NY @ Warsaw

08/24 Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer ^

08/25 Washington DC @ U Street Music Hall ^

08/26 Carrboro, NC @ Cat’s Cradle ^

08/28 Atlanta, GA @ Terminal West ^

08/29 Orlando, FL @ The Abbey ^

08/30 Pensacola, FL @ Vinyl Music Hall ^

08/31 Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall ^

09/01 Dallas, TX @ Trees ^

09/03 Austin, TX @ Mohawk ^

09/04 Norman, OK @ The Opolis ^

09/05 Santa Fe, NM @ Meow Wolf ^

09/06 Phoenix, AZ @ Crescent Ballroom ^

09/07 Los Angeles, CA @ Teragram Ballroom ^

09/08 Santa Ana, CA @ Constellation Room ^

09/10 Fresno, CA @ Strummer’s ^

09/11 San Francisco, CA @ August Hall ^

09/13 Portland, OR @ Revolution Hall ^

09/14 Vancouver BC @ The Imperial ^

09/15 Seattle, WA @ Neumos ^

09/17 Boise, ID @ Visual Arts Collective ^

09/18 Salt Lake City, UT @ Urban Lounge ^

09/19 Denver, CO @ Bluebird Theater ^

09/20 Omaha, NE @ The Waiting Room ^

09/21 Minneapolis, MN @ Fine Line ^

09/22 Chicago, IL @ Thalia Hall ^

* w/ Anna Burch

^ w/ Barrie

I. I may come out a broken yolk, I may come out on saddle is out now.