The Voidz – “The Eternal Tao”

Right now, Julian Casablancas seems to be on a mission with his band the Voidz. He is working as hard as he can to get as weird as he can — and to make sure that nobody will ever confuse the music of the Voidz with that of his other band, the Strokes. Last year, the Voidz released the loopy, bugged-out album Virtue. And today, they get even loopier and more bugged out with the release of their new single “The Eternal Tao.”

For their latest track, the band worked with a couple of well-known producers: Noted indie rock space-case tricksters Mac DeMarco and Kirin J. Callinan. DeMarco and Callinan produced “The Eternal Tao,” which isn’t even a rock song. It’s an early-’90s-ass dance jam, with a dinky Detroit-techno synth-riff and Julian Casablancas half-rapping about Eastern philosophy.

Sounding fully insincere, Casablancas spits bars about states of being: “Nothing’s black or white, it’s all grey / Honesty without tack is cruelty / Nothing turns me on like what you say / Bending towards pending demise.” His vocals are heavily treated and robotized, and there’s a line about “Now we build statues of robots / Humanity is already a memory” right after a psychedelic guitar solo. The opening samples a montage of ’80s video dating personals. It’s all quite a trip, and you can hear it below.

And here, by the way, is the video sampled on the intro:

“The Eternal Tao” is out now at the streaming services.