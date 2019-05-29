Riot Fest 2019 Lineup

The venerable Chicago punk gathering Riot Fest will celebrate its 15th year this September 13-15 at Douglas Park. As usual, they’ve put together an impressive lineup. A number of recently reunited favorites are near the top of the bill including Bikini Kill, the Raconteurs, Avail, and Jawbreaker alongside other headliners like Blink-182, Rise Against, Patti Smith, and outgoing metal legends Slayer. (Slayer’s set is billed as their final Chicago and Milwaukee performance, though I’m a little confused about how their last Milwaukee show can be in Chicago). Also making their final Chicago appearance will be the B-52s.

A large number of artists will be doing full-album performances, including the aforementioned Avail performing Over The James. The Flaming Lips will take a break from their Soft Bulletin tour to instead run through all of Yoshimi Battles The Pink Robots. Against Me! are doing two complete records (Reinventing Axl Rose and Transgender Dysphoria Blues), as are Senses Fail (From The Depths Of Dreams + Let It Enfold You) and Taking Back Sunday (Tell All Your Friends and Louder Now). Still more: Bloc Party doing Silent Alarm, Dashboard Confessional doing The Places You Have Come To Fear The Most, Ween doing The Mollusk, Glassjaw doing Worship And Tribute, and the Selecter doing Too Much Pressure.

Even beyond those special engagements there are a lot more noteworthy names such as Rancid, the Descendents, Guided By Voices, American Football, Violent Femmes, White Reaper, Andrew W.K., Cock Sparrer, Bob Mould, Anthrax, Hot Snakes, Ride, Gwar, Cursive, Turnstile, the Get Up Kids, Nick Lowe with Los Straightjackets, Caroline Rose, Thin Lips, Angel Du$t, Turnover, Pennywise, Surfer Blood, Cherry Glazerr, and… the Village People. Tickets are on sale here, and there’s more info at the official site.

LINEUP:

BLINK-182, SLAYER (final Chicago & Milwaukee show), BIKINI KILL, THE RACONTEURS, RISE AGAINST, THE FLAMING LIPS (performing Yoshimi Battles the Pink Robots), JAWBREAKER, WEEN (performing The Mollusk), BLOC PARTY (performing Silent Alarm), DIE ANTWOORD, PATTI SMITH AND HER BAND, TAKING BACK SUNDAY (performing Tell All Your Friends and Louder Now), RANCID, VIOLENT FEMMES, DESCENDENTS, MANCHESTER ORCHESTRA, THE B-52s, DASHBOARD CONFESSIONAL (performing The Places You Have Come To Fear The Most), THE STORY SO FAR, AVAIL (performing Over The James), THE STRUTS, AGAINST ME! (performing Reinventing Axl Rose and Transgender Dysphoria Blues), PVRIS, PENNYWISE, THE STARTING LINE, COCK SPARRER, STREETLIGHT MANIFESTO, ANTHRAX, NECK DEEP, BOB MOULD, HOT SNAKES, AMERICAN FOOTBALL, GUIDED BY VOICES, RIDE, LUCERO, TESTAMENT, ANDREW W.K., SENSES FAIL (performing Let It Enfold You and From The Depths Of Dreams), THE GET UP KIDS, VILLAGE PEOPLE, LESS THAN JAKE, HOT WATER MUSIC, GLASSJAW (performing Worship& Tribute), GWAR, THE SELECTER (performing Too Much Pressure), ANTI-FLAG, NICK LOWE w/ LOS STRAITJACKETS, TURNOVER, THE DAMNED THINGS, CURSIVE, TURNSTILE, SURFER BLOOD, THE ERGS!, SAVE FERRIS, FRANK IERO AND THE FUTURE VIOLENTS, WHITE REAPER, GRANDSON, H2O, I DON’T KNOW HOW BUT THEY FOUND ME, HOT MULLIGAN, THE HU, TEENAGE BOTTLEROCKET, PROF, CHERRY GLAZERR, DAVE HAUSE & THE MERMAID, THIS WILD LIFE, THE GARDEN, DRAKULAS, DEAD SWORDS, CAN’T SWIM, CAROLINE ROSE, THE BEACHES, MAT KEREKES, ANGEL DU$T, MICROWAVE, PKEW PKEW PKEW, SINCERE ENGINEER, SKATING POLLY, NO PARENTS, ULTRA Q, LANDO CHILL, CLEOPATRICK, ELDER BROTHER, THIN LIPS, CHAOS CHAOS, KALI MASI, YOURS TRULY, GANSER, RAMONA