Electric Youth – “The Life” Video

For the first time in half a decade, Toronto electronic duo Electric Youth are releasing a proper new album. However, the duo, consisting of vocalist Bronwyn Griffin and multi-instrumentalist Austin Garrick, have stayed busy. They’re best known for “A Real Hero,” their earworm contribution to the instantly iconic Drive soundtrack. We were also fans of their 2014 debut Innerworld. Since then they’ve collaborated with Gesaffelstein and Ryuichi Sakamoto and reunited multiple times with Drive director Nicolas Winding Refn, first contributing “Good Blood” to the soundtrack for The Neon Demon and then releasing Breathing, their “Original Motion Picture Soundtrack From A Lost Film,” as part of his Nicolas Winding Refn Presents album series.

Today, they’re announcing a new album called Memory Emotion and sharing its lead single and opening track. “The Life” finds Electric Youth doing what they do best. Dribbling layers of analog synths ooze emotion, while Griffin’s spacey vocals expand spiral upward with a slight, hair-raising echo.

Here’s Griffin with more details on what to expect from the album, and the motivation behind “The Life”:

Where our first album Innerworld came from the internal world we create for ourselves in our minds, Memory Emotion is much more outer-world, an album focused on the external world we live in and the way in which we interact with the world as a result of the emotions attached to our memories. In that sense, this album is really a natural successor to the first. Where the first album was finding that sense of self, developing and establishing a viewpoint, this second one is taking that viewpoint with us out into the world. “The Life” encapsulates the spectrum of that experience, from the dark to the light.

TRACKLIST:

01 “The Life”

02 “ARAWA”

03 “Breathless”

04 “Real Ones”

05 “On My Own”

06 “Higher”

07 “thirteen”

08 “Evergreen 143″

09 “Now Now”

10 “Through the same eyes”

11 “Memory Emotion (Outro)”

Memory Emotion is out 8/9 via Watts Arcade Inc./Last Gang Records.