Back in 2015, the wordy East Coast rappers Aesop Rock and Homeboy Sandman teamed up for an EP called Lice. A year later, they followed it up with Lice Two: Still Buggin’, and then Triple Fat Lice. And now, to celebrate Homeboy Sandman’s new multi-album deal with Mello Music Group, they’ve reunited once again, with Aesop producing Sandman’s new single “West Coast.” Listen to it below.

“West Coast” is out now via Mello Music Group.