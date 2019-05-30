Stream 5 More Songs From Bill Callahan’s Shepherd In A Sheepskin Vest

Bill Callahan, the beloved indie singer-songwriter formerly known as Smog, released his Dream River album six years ago. Next month, he’ll finally share its 20-song follow-up, Shepherd In A Sheepskin Vest. Actually, though, he seems to be sharing it about 25% at a time.

Callahan has already released Shepherd In A Sheepskin Vest – Side 1, which compiles the album’s first six songs: “Shepherd’s Welcome,” “Black Dog On The Beach,” “Angela,” “Ballad Of The Hulk,” “Writing,” and “Morning Is My Godmother.”

Today, we hear five more songs via Shepherd In A Sheepskin Vest – Side 2. Listen to “747,” “Watch Me Get Married,” “Young Icarus,” “Released,” and “What Comes After Certainty” below.

Shepherd In A Sheepskin Vest is out 6/14 on Drag City. Pre-order it here.