Dance-punk veterans !!! haven’t released an album since 2017’s Shake The Shudder, but that might be changing soon. Today, they’re sharing a new double A-side single, “UR Paranoid / Off The Grid,” both of which are appropriately anxious, wriggling club thumpers. And in a statement that accompanies the release, the band promises more new material on the way.

“Who doesn’t feel paranoid or want to get off the grid right now?” they write. “There’s more good times and heartbreak to come… we promise. But we wanted to start you off with a couple of peak timers that were written on dark and stormy nights. Really excited to be hitting the road with these new songs, we’ve already been playing them and they are fucking killing. So…listen to these jams loud and expect a lot more from us very, very soon.”

Listen to “UR Paranoid” and “Off The Grid” below.

TOUR DATES:

06/08 Lanzarote, Spain @ Sonido Liquidos Festival

08/09 Bethlehem, PA @ MusikFest

08/10 Harrisburg, PA @ Harrisburg Midtown Arts Center

09/07 Raleigh, NC @ Hopscotch Festival

“UR Paranoid” b/w “Off The Grid” is out now via Warp.