Tove Lo – “Glad He’s Gone”

Unfiltered Swedish pop star Tove Lo is getting ready to follow up her 2017 LP Blue Lips, aka Lady Wood Phase II, with a new album called Sunshine Kitty. And today, she’s sharing its first single “Glad He’s Gone,” an acoustic guitar-tinged bop produced by her regular musical collaborators the Struts and Shellback. “Never no tears for that sucker/ Only one dick that’s a bummer,” she sings on the chorus. “Dancing all night, get guys’ numbers/ I’m glad that he’s gone.”

“It’s about friendship and love,” Tove Lo explains in a statement. “It’s the obligatory pep-talk you give your girlfriend when she’s going through a breakup. You’re reminding her she’s your partner-in-crime and showing unconditional support. It makes fun of the demands of being a good girlfriend and the dirty stuff you do just to make him confident. There’s a message to it. I’m telling a real story that I think girls need to hear. You want to know your friends are there for you during a breakup. It’s about all the fun you can have after heartbreak.”

Apparently inspired by an episode of Girls, the title of her new album Sunshine Lynx is also the name of the animated lynx featured on the artwork. (Lo means “lynx” in Swedish.) “Sunshine Kitty is a play on pussy power, but it’s a happy, positive way of seeing it,” Tove Lo says. “It ties in with the lynx. This cartoon cat is an extension of me and part of the new music. She’s super cute, but she does stupid shit like getting in fights and getting fucked up. It’s how I feel the album sounds.” Listen to “Glad He’s Gone” below.