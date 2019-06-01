Taylor Swift Shares Letter To Her Senator In Defense Of Equality Act

Taylor Swift rarely gets political. But ahead of the midterm elections last year, she came out in support of two Democratic candidates in Tennessee. And early today, just as Pride Month officially kicked off, the pop star shared an open letter to her Senator urging him to defend LGBTQ rights and support the Equality Act.

The Equality Act, which passed in the House Of Representatives last month, would expand the Civil Rights Act of 1964 and the Fair Housing Act to protect LGBTQ people from discrimination in their workplaces, homes, schools, and other public accommodations. “For American citizens to be denied jobs or housing based on who they love or how they identify, in my opinion, is un-American and cruel,” Swift wrote to Sen. Lamar Alexander (R-Tenn.).

“I personally reject the President’s stance that his administration ‘supports equal treatment of all’ but that the Equality Act ‘in its current form is filled with poison pills that threaten to undermine parental and conscience rights.’ No,” she continued. “One cannot take the position that one supports a community while condemning it in the next breath as going against ‘conscience’ or ‘parental rights.’ That statement implies that there is something wrong with being anything other than heterosexual and cisgender, which is an incredibly harmful message to send to a nation full of healthy and loving families with same-sex, non binary or transgender parents, sons or daughters.”

In addition to sharing the letter, Swift also posted a message to her fans encouraging them to write their own letters. “While there’s no information yes as to when the Equality Act will go before the Senate for a vote, we do know this: Politicians need votes to stay in office. Votes come from the people. Pressure from massive amounts of people is a major way to push politicans towards positive change,” she wrote. “That’s why I’ve created a petition at change.org to urge the Senate to support the Equality Act.” As of Saturday morning, the petition has already received over 51,000 signatures.