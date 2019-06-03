Bon Iver – “Hey, Ma” & “U (Man Like)”

Bon Iver are back. Justin Vernon’s ever-evolving musical project just shared two new songs, expanded their fall tour dates, and unveiled a mysterious website.

The new tracks are called “Hey, Ma” and “U (Man Like).” Bon Iver played the studio recordings for the audience last night at London’s All Points East festival, where they also directed fans to a website called icommai. The site’s most recent post features a number of credits, which mirror the impressive list of collaborators on the new songs.

According to a press release, “Hey, Ma” was produced by Chris Messina, Brad Cook, Justin Vernon, and BJ Burton. It features vocals from Wye Oak’s Jenn Wasner and sampling by Psymun. “U (Man Like)” was produced by Messina, Cook, and Vernon. It also features vocals from Wasner in addition to Moses Sumney, Elsa Jensen, and Bruce Hornsby, who also plays piano on the track. Vernon writes, “This project began with a single person, but throughout the last 11 years, the identity of Bon Iver has bloomed and can only be defined by the faces in the ever growing family we are.”

In another exciting bit of news, Wasner is also joining the Bon Iver live band. The group has revealed new North American shows with Feist and Yo La Tengo in addition to previously announced dates with Indigo Girls and Sharon Van Etten. See those dates below, where you can also hear the new songs.

06/04 – Esch-Sur-Alzette, LU @ Rockhal

06/08 – Aarhus, DK @ Northside Festival

06/12 – Bergen, NO @ Bergenfest

06/14 – Malmo, SE @ Mölleplatsen

06/29 – Milwaukee, WI @ Summerfest

07/07 – Montreux, CH @ Montreux Jazz Festival

07/11 – Madrid, ES @ Mad Cool Festival

07/13 – Oeiras, PT @ NOS Alive

07/16 – Lyon, FR @ Les Nuits De Fourvière

07/17 – Verona, IT @ Castello Scaligero, Villafranca di Verona

07/19 – Wiesbaden, DE @ Schlachthof

07/21 – Gräfenhainichen, DE @ Melt Festival

08/31 – Missoula, MT @ KettleHouse Amphitheater*

09/02 – Vail, CO @ Gerald R. Ford Amphitheater∞

09/03 – Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre∞

09/04 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Maverik Center∞

09/06 – George, WA @ The Gorge Amphitheatre∞

09/07 – Vancouver, BC @ Pacific Coliseum∞

09/10 – Portland, OR @ Theater of the Clouds∞

09/12 – San Francisco, CA @ Chase Center∞

09/15 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Forum∞

10/03 – St. Paul, MN @ Xcel Energy Center†

10/04 – Rosemont, IL @ Allstate Arena†

10/06 – Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena†

10/08 – Columbus, OH @ Schottenstein Center†

10/10 – Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center†

10/11 – Brooklyn, NY @ Barclays Center‡

10/15 – Boston, MA @ TD Garden†

10/17 – Washington, DC @ The Anthem†

10/19 – Raleigh, NC @ PNC Arena†

*w/ Indigo Girls

∞ w/ Sharon Van Etten

† w/ Feist

‡ w/ Yo La Tengo