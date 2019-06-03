Pixies – “On Graveyard Hill”

Indie legends Pixies have been sharing snippets of a new song the past few days. Today that song is here. “On Graveyard Hill” was cowritten by Black Francis and Paz Lenchantin, who memorably took over for founding bassist Kim Deal a few years back. It’s their first release since 2016 album Head Carrier, a spooky and characteristically rambunctious rocker marked by references to “the witching hour” and squalls of unmistakable Pixies guitar. They’ve been playing it live on tour this year, and the studio version is out now.

What’s more, “On Graveyard Hill” is the lead single from a new album called Beneath The Eyrie. The 12-song set is dropping in September and available for pre-order now. Recorded last December at Dreamland Recordings, a converted church near Woodstock, it’s the first release on Pixies’ new BMG subsidiary Infectious.

Check out “On Graveyard Hill” below.

TRACKLIST:

01 “In The Arms Of Mrs Mark Of Cain”

02 “On Graveyard Hill”

03 “Catfish Kate”

04 “This Is My Fate”

05 “Ready For Love”

06 “Silver Bullet”

07 “Long Rider”

08 “Los Surfers Muertos”

09 “St. Nazaire”

10 “Bird Of Prey”

11 “Daniel Boone”

12 “Death Horizon”

Beneath The Eyrie is out 9/13 on Infectious/BMG. Pre-order it here.