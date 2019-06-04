(Sandy) Alex G – “Gretel” Video

In September, (Sandy) Alex G will follow up Rocket — one of the best albums of 2017 — with a new album, House Of Sugar. The beloved Philadelphia-based musician, born Alex Giannascoli, has been playing some songs from it live for quite a bit, and today he’s releasing the album’s first official single, “Gretel.”

The song, seemingly inspired by the classic Brothers Grimm fairytale, is a characteristically layered and haunting Alex G production: strings and guitar plucks and warbled vocals all congeal into an irresistible swell. “I don’t wanna go back/ Nobody’s gonna push me off track, uh uh,” Giannascoli sings. “I see what they do/ Good people got something to prove.”

The song’s music video, directed by Zev Magasis, combines demolition derby footage with shots of kids mucking about in the woods with Alex G. Watch and listen below.

TRACKLIST:

01 “Walk Away”

02 “Hope”

03 “Southern Sky”

04 “Gretel”

05 “Taking”

06 “Near”

07 “Project 2″

08 “Bad Man”

09 “Sugar”

10 “In My Arms”

11 “Cow”

12 “Crime”

13 “SugarHouse (Live)”

House Of Sugar is out 9/13 via Domino. Pre-order it here.