In 1975, around the same time as he released the Desire album, Bob Dylan had an impractical idea and saw it through to its resolution. Dylan toured across America with a thrown-together all-star band full of tremendous personalities, including Joan Baez, Joni Mitchell, Allen Ginsberg, Sam Shepherd, Mick Ronson, T Bone Burnett, and Ramblin’ Jack Elliott. They played smaller venues in smaller cities, losing a ton of money and putting on a legendarily chaotic show. And if you’re at all interested in what happened with those shows, you are about to get a whole lot of historical documentation of them.

Next week, Netflix will release the documentary Rolling Thunder Revue. Martin Scorsese, who worked with Bob Dylan on the 2005 documentary No Direction Home — and, for that matter, on the 1978 documentary The Last Waltz — put it together. Dylan, who hardly ever does interviews anymore, talked about his experience on those shows, and so did plenty of the other surviving principal figures. And the doc also features a ton of previously-unseen footage. It looks amazing. Here’s the brand-new trailer:

And as previously reported, Dylan will also release the archival box set Bob Dylan – The Rolling Thunder Revue: The 1975 Live Recordings. It’s a 14-disc collection of recordings from that tour, as well as a bunch of rehearsal recordings. And right now, you can stream a 10-track sampler from the box — including Rolling Thunder Revue versions of “A Hard Rain’s A-Gonna Fall,” “It Ain’t Me Babe,” and “Hurricane” — at NPR.

Bob Dylan – The Rolling Thunder Revue: The 1975 Live Recordings is out 6/7 on Columbia Legacy, and the Rolling Thunder Revue documentary is out 6/12 on Netflix.