Culture Abuse – “War Time Dub, Culture City” (Feat. Lil Ugly Mane)

Tuneful San Francisco garage-punks Culture Abuse are about to head out on their first-ever North American headlining tour. They’re playing shows with artists like Tony Molina, Young Guv, Poison Thorn, and underground rapper Lil Ugly Mane. And today, they’ve shared a new song called “War Time Dub, Culture City,” a spacey eight-minute dub experiment featuring a verse from Lil Ugly Mane. It’s worlds away from the last song they shared, the strummy power-pop jam “Goo,” and you can listen to it below.

<a href="http://cultureabuse.bandcamp.com/album/war-time-dub-culture-city-feat-lil-ugly-mane" target="_blank">War Time Dub, Culture City (feat. Lil Ugly Mane) by CULTURE ABUSE</a>