Daughter Of Swords – “Fields Of Gold”

Daughter Of Swords is the solo project from Alexandra Sauser-Monnig of Mountain Man. Last year, Mountain Man returned with their first album in eight years, titled Magic Ship. Daughter Of Swords is announcing the release her debut album, Dawnbreaker, which was co-produced by Sylvan Esso’s Nick Sanborn. The album is expected next week, and today, we get to hear a new single, “Fields Of Gold.”

The track feels instrumentally country, delivered through a folk melody. Twangy guitar plunks get lost in the reverb of shakers and taps. A steely guitar solo grounds the track in a Nashville swing. The ghostly, yet warm layer of additional vocals opens up for a blooming cymbal section on the downbeat of the chorus. It shimmers and shines like a ray of light, a true field of gold if you will.

Check out “Fields Of Gold” below.

TOUR DATES:

06/20 – Charlotte, NC @ Knight Theater ^

06/21 – Wilmington, NC @ Greenfield Lake Amphitheater ^

06/23 – Baltimore, MD @ Rams Head Live ^

07/12 – Richmond, VA @ Richmond Music Hall ~

08/09 – New Haven, CT @ College Street Music Hall º

09/07 – Raleigh, NC @ Hopscotch Music Fest

11/17 – New York, NY @ Beacon Theatre *

11/18 – New York, NY @ Beacon Theatre *

^ with Mandolin Orange

~ with Andy Jenkins

º with Mountain Goats

* with Sylvan Esso

Dawnbreaker is out 6/28 via Nonesuch Records. Pre-order the album here.