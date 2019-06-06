Brian Wilson Postpones Tour In Order To Focus On Mental Health

Brian Wilson has announced that he’s postponing his upcoming tour to focus on his mental health. “As you may know in the last year or so I’ve had 3 surgeries on my back. The surgeries were successful and I’m physically stronger than i’ve been in a long time,” he explained in a new post on his official website. “However, after my last surgery I started feeling strange and it’s been pretty scary for a while. I was not feeling like myself. Mentally insecure is how I’d describe it. We’re not sure what is causing it but I do know that it’s not good for me to be on the road right now so I’m heading back to Los Angeles.”

Wilson’s Pet Sounds and Greatest Hits tour dates in June will be rescheduled. It seems that his Something Great From ’68 tour dates with the Zombies in August will still proceed as scheduled. Read Wilson’s full note below.