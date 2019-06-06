Hear A Previously Unreleased Track From Stone Temple Pilots’ 25th Anniversary Purple Reissue

With their 1994 sophomore album Purple, Stone Temple Pilots proved to be much more than grunge carpetbaggers. I elaborated on the album’s glory five years ago upon its 20th anniversary — I see my lede was “Stone Temple Pilots were better than Pearl Jam,” very provocative — and now that it’s turning 25, the band has announced a remaster and reissue with the expected assortment of bonus material.

As STP’s website explains, “Purple: Super Deluxe Edition will be available on September 13 for $64.98. The 3-CD/1-LP set includes a newly remastered version of the original studio album on both CD and vinyl, plus unreleased versions of album tracks and rarities, along with an unreleased full concert recording from 1994. On the same day, the music will be made available both digitally and as a 2-CD Deluxe Edition.”

Our first taste of the bonus material is a fully acoustic version of “Big Empty” that will likely remind fans of the band’s popular MTV Unplugged performance. Time to take her home:

TRACKLIST:

Disc One: Purple 2019 Remaster

01 “Meatplow”

02 “Vasoline”

03 “Lounge Fly”

04 “Interstate Love Song”

05 “Still Remains”

06 “Pretty Penny”

07 “Silvergun Superman”

08 “Big Empty”

09 “Unglued”

10 “Army Ants”

11 “Kitchenware & Candybars”

Disc Two: Early Versions, Demos & Acoustic

01 “Meat Plow” – Early Version *

02 “Interstate Love Song” – Early Version *

03 “Big Empty” – Acoustic Version *

04 “Unglued” – Demo *

05 “Army Ants” – Demo *

06 “Kitchenware & Candybars” – Demo *

07 “Dancing Days”

08 “She Knows Me Too Well” – Demo *

09 “Interstate Love Song” – Acoustic Version *

10 “Pretty Penny” – Acoustic Version * (Live At KROQ Acoustic Christmas 1994)

11 “Kitchenware & Candybars” – Acoustic Version * (Live At KROQ Acoustic Christmas 1994)

12 “Christmastime Is Here” – Acoustic Version * (Live At KROQ Acoustic Christmas 1994)

Disc Three: Live at New Haven Vererans Memorial Coliseum, New Haven, CT, August 23, 1994

01 “Vasoline” *

02 “Silvergun Superman” *

03 “Crackerman” *

04 “Lounge Fly” *

05 “Meat Plow” *

06 “Still Remains” *

07 “Gypsy Davy” *

08 “Pretty Penny” *

09 “Creep” *

10 “Andy Warhol” *

11 “Army Ants” *

12 “Big Empty” *

13 “Interstate Love Song” *

14 “Plush” *

15 “Unglued” *

16 “Dead & Bloated” *

17 “Sex Type Thing” *

* previously unreleased

Purple: Super Deluxe Edition is out 9/13. Pre-order it here; the first 1,000 pre-orders will receive a limited edition “Interstate Love Song” b/w “Lounge Fly” 7″. And if you want to read more about why STP were super underrated, I got you covered.