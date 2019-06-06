Kelis “Shocked” To See 2001 Album Wanderland On Streaming Services

Yesterday, Kelis’ 2001 album Wanderland unexpectedly popped up on streaming services in the United States for the first time ever. The musician’s second studio album, which was produced by the Neptunes, was never officially released stateside after creative differences with her label Virgin Records. It was perviously only available in the UK, Europe, and Japan.

It turns out that its official release came as a surprise to Kelis, as well. In a statement to The Fader, she said she was “shocked” that it was online now after 18 years of being unavailable.

“It’s been a long time coming, I had given up… well almost,” she wrote. “I was shocked to wake up this morning to see it had been streamed. All the politics of it aside It feels good and I’m happy that it’s been given it’s time to live on speakers across the country.”

You can listen to it below.