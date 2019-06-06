Ed Sheeran Announces New Ketchup

Ed Sheeran loves Heinz ketchup. He got the Heinz label tattooed onto his bicep. Last year, an unnamed source in the music industry told The Sun Sheeran loves Heinz ketchup so much that “he’s made it a duty of key members of his entourage to carry a bottle wherever he goes so he can have it with everything from his morning sausage butty to upmarket dinners.”

In April, Ed Sheeran reached out to the brand on Instagram. “Yo @heinz I have an idea for a TV ad if you wanna do one, if not I won’t be offended, I could never be mad at you,” he wrote. “have your people call my people. Lots of love, your biggest fan x.” Last month, he announced that an Ed Sheeran x Heinz collaboration was on the way. And now, it’s finally here: Edchup.

To be clear, Edchup is just regular Heinz ketchup with a limited edition Ed Sheeran label. A 32-ounce bottle of the stuff will set you back $5 — plus $2.50 in shipping, not including tax. It’s limited to US residents only, and you’re only allowed to buy five bottles at a time. If you’re so inclined, you can make your purchase over at HeinzEdchup.com.

In the spirit of full transparency, this news was officially announced yesterday, on National Ketchup Day. We’re very sorry to post it late. We hope you can forgive us.