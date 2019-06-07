Charli XCX just released a new song with K-pop heavyweights BTS, but she’s not done yet. Last night at the Wiltern in Los Angeles, Charli and Troye Sivan threw the inaugural Go West Fest, an event that was set to take advantage of Pride Month with a queer-heavy lineup.

Both of them performed during the festival, and during Charli’s set Sivan came out to debut a new collaboration of theirs called “2099,” a spiritual sequel to their single “1999” from last year. This one sounds markedly different than that one, leaning into Charli’s more experimental side, but it sounds good! Hopefully it sees an official release soon.

Check out some videos from the night below.