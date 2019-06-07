Bat For Lashes Teases New Music

Bat For Lashes is coming back with new music soon. Natasha Khan has been teasing something over the last few days on her social media accounts. It’ll be out on Monday (6/10), and it’ll be her first new material since her last full-length, 2016’s The Bride.

It’s shaping up to be something elaborate, considering Khan has been sharing multiple clips from a video which seems to be about a missing girl. Khan has also been directing over the last few years — last year, she put out a short film called Light Beings.

The latest teaser she’s shared today has a snippet of new music in it and instructions to call a hotline (+1 213-675-6673), which prompts you to leave a message about a lost girl name Nikki. Check out the teasers below.

