Wu-Tang Clan Will Be The First Hip-Hop Act To Headline Nashville’s Legendary Ryman Auditorium

Wu-Tang Clan are in the midst of their international tour celebrating the 25th anniversary of their breakout album, Enter The Wu-Tang. On 6/9, they will play a sold-out show at the historic Ryman Auditorium in Nashville, making them the first hip-hop act to ever headline the venue.

The venue’s pervious general manager Pam Matthews told NPR that hip-hop artists have always seemed hesitant to perform at the Ryman, favoring more intimate venues over Ryman’s 2300-person capacity and rows of pews. “I did make an offer on 50 Cent,” Matthews says. “And I also feel it’s possible I made an offer on Insane Clown Posse.”

The Ryman Auditorium opened in 1892. The legendary venue has hosted figures like Johnny Cash, Helen Keller, and Harry Houdini

