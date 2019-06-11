Joan Shelley – “Coming Down For You” (Feat. Bonnie “Prince” Billy, Nathan Salsburg, & James Elkington

Louisville singer-songwriter Joan Shelley makes lovely, warm acoustic folk music. Last year, she released the covers EP Rivers & Vessels, taking on songs by people like Nick Drake and Dolly Parton. A few months ago, she shared covers of Frank Sinatra’s “I Would Be In Love (Anyway)” and Kate Wolf’s “Here in California.” And now, she’s back with some more new music of her own.

Today, Shelley has announced a fall tour and shared “Coming Down For You,” her first original song in over two years. She travelled to Reykjavik, Iceland to record it with a whole host of kindred spirits from the folk music scene — Bonnie “Prince” Billy, Nathan Salsburg, and James Elkington — and its cover art features a photograph of her mother.

The song “came to me while I was in motion and I couldn’t write it down,” Shelley says. “I was thinking of the rhythm of animals, of work, and of travel; the rhythm of someone riding into chaos to bring a loved one back out again.” Listen to it and check out her upcoming tour dates below.

TOUR DATES:

06/19 Durham, NC @ Music In The Garden

07/10 Lexington, KY @ The Burl

07/12 Chicago, IL @ The Hideout

07/13 Holland, MI @ Virtue Farms

07/26-28 – Calgary, AB @ Calgary Folk Festival

09/27 Denver, CO @ The Walnut Room

09/28 Fort Collins, CO @ Elizabeth Hotel

09/29 Colorado Springs, CO @ Lulu’s

10/03 Los Angeles, CA @ Moroccan Lounge

10/09 Sisters, OR @ Suttle Lodge

10/10 Portland, OR @ Mississippi Studios

10/11 Seattle, WA @ Auditorium

10/12 Bainbridge Island, WA @ Treehouse Cafe