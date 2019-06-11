Tennis System – “Shelf Life”

Ever since My Bloody Valentine dropped m b v in winter 2013, heavy-style shoegaze has enjoyed a nice little moment. Maybe more than a moment, actually, and maybe something bigger than “little.”

All the way up top you’ve got that band Deafheaven, obviously, but it goes all the way down the line, too. I’m just looking back on some albums I’ve written about over the past few years right now: My favorite album of 2018 — Rolo Tomassi’s Time Will Die And Love Will Bury It — goes hard on the shoegaze. So too does my second-favorite album of 2018, Holy Fawn’s Death Spells. Then you’ve got Rolo labelmates/Holy Fawn tourmates Slow Crush, whose Aurora was one of last year’s unheralded highlights. I’m also thinking of Hundredth’s big leap from Warped Tour screamo to NME-worthy ’90s-style ‘gaze, RARE, which sounded like Mezcal Head-era Swervedriver. There was also this one I never got to write about on Stereogum but wanted to SO BAD (so I’m doing it now, after a fashion): Nostalgist’s 2018 EP Disaffection, which sounded a shit-ton like Catherine Wheel and then leaned all the way into that comparison by closing the EP with a cover of Catherine Wheel’s “Texture.”

All that stuff is so fucking great! And it represents only a fraction of the whole. There’s so much more. To wit: Today we get a new track from the LA-based trio Tennis System, who straight-up look like Ride circa Going Blank Again. Check the style:

Their sound, on the other hand … well, tbh, Ride circa Going Blank Again isn’t the worst comp there, either. But the Tennis System song we’re premiering today — “Shelf Life,” which opens the band’s upcoming Lovesick LP — has these nasty glide guitars that bend and twist like Lilys’ 1992 cloudburst-rainbow LSD daydream “Elizabeth Colour Wheel” (the name of which name was appropriated by another of 2019’s best heavy shoegaze bands, Boston’s Elizabeth Colour Wheel). “Shelf Life” delivers a gnarly, humongous, beautiful sound in which to absolutely immerse yourself. You got it right here. Immerse yourself.

<a href="http://graveface.bandcamp.com/album/lovesick" target="_blank">Lovesick by Tennis System</a>

Lovesick is out 8/2 via Graveface. Pre-order it here. Tour dates — the bulk of which are with the motherfucking Appleseed Cast — are as follows:

06/13 Phoenix, AZ @ Yucca Tap Room

06/15 St Louis, MO @ The Ready Room*

06/16 Nashville, TN @ The Basement*

06/17 Atlanta, GA @ Masquerade *

06/19 Savannah, GA @ Graveface*

06/20 Tampa, FL @ The Crowbar*

06/21 Orlando, FL @ Will’s Pub*

06/22 Miami, FL @ Gramp’s*

06/23 Jacksonville, FL @ Nighthawks*

06/25 New Orleans, LA @ Gasa Gasa*

06/26 Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall*

06/27 Austin, TX @ Barracuda*

06/28 San Antonio, TX @ Paper Tiger*

06/29 Dallas, TX @ Ruins*

06/30 Oklahoma City, OK @ 89th St*

07/17 Portland, OR @ Liquor Store

07/18 Seattle, WA @ Funhouse ^

07/20 San Francisco, CA @ Cafe du Nord #

07/21 Los Angeles, CA @ The Echo ^

07/22 San Diego, CA @ Beauty Bar

* w/ The Appleseed Cast

^ w/ Ringo Deathstar

# w/ it looks sad.