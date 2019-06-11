The wizened, battle-scarred veterans from the band Tau Cross come from both sides of the Atlantic, and they’ve played in storied bands like Amebix and Voivod. Together, they make a thundering, martial metal/punk fusion that sounds very much like the work of older men who have been at this for a minute. That doesn’t mean it’s low-energy; it’s not. But there’s a towering authority to their whole sound. It’s impressive.

Two years after releasing the impressive LP Pillar Of Fire, Tau Cross have just announced the impending release of a new one called Messengers Of Destruction. It’s coming out later this summer, and the band recorded it with producer Adam Tucker, who also directed the working-in-the-studio video for the righteous first single “Burn With Me.” We haven’t yet heard the rest of the album, but it features songs with the titles “Black Cadillac,” “Sorrow Draws The Plough,” and “Three Tides (Or The Trial And Execution Of Pyrat John Belamie And Sea Wytch Annabel Green).” Those are promising titles! Below, check out the “Burn With Me” video an the new album’s tracklist.

TRACKLIST:

01 “Yaldabaoth”

02 Hollow Earth”

03 “Black Cadillac”

04 “The Sidhe”

05 “VOTL”

06 “Messengers Of Deception”

07 “The Red Shield”

08 “Burn With Me”

09 “Drowning The God”

10 “Night Of Stars”

11 “Three Tides (Or The Trial And Execution Of Pyrat John Belamie And Sea Wytch Annabel Green)”

12 “Sorrow Draws The Plough”

Messengers Of Deception is out 8/9 on Relapse.