Luke Temple – “Wounded Brightness”

We haven’t heard much from Here We Go Magic since 2015’s Be Small, but frontman Luke Temple has maintained a steady flow of music into the world. In recent memory, Temple produced Adrianne Lenker’s solo album abysskiss, released a 2016 solo album called A Hand Through The Cellar Door, and spun off a separate solo project under the name Art Feynman.

Now Temple has a new album on the way under his own name again. Slated for August, it’s called Both-And. Lead single “Wounded Brightness” unravels delicately, evoking bucolic bliss. Acoustic guitar, whisper-quiet bossa nova percussion, and Temple’s vocals warm the body like beams of sun after a chilly breeze. Eventually, the song’s soft keyboard sounds swell and burst, floating under a scrum of rapid drumming, ending abruptly. Suspenseful!

Listen to “Wounded Brightness” below.

TRACKLIST:

01 “(O)”

02 “Don’t Call Me Windy”

03 “Wounded Brightness”

04 “(D)”

05 “Given Our Good Life”

06 “Taking Chances”

07 “Empty Promises”

08 “Henry In Forever Phases”

09 “200,000,000 Years Of Fucking”

10 “Least Of Me”

11 “(A)”

12 “Walking Iris”

TOUR DATES:

09/09 – Philadelphia, PA @ Boot & Saddle

09/10 – Washington, DC @ Songbyrd

09/11 – Columbus, OH @ Ace of Cups

09/13 – Chicago, IL @ Empty Bottle

09/14 – Cleveland, OH @ Now That’s Class

09/15 – Toronto, ON @ Monarch

09/16 – Montreal, QC @ Brasserie

09/18 – Brooklyn, NY @ Baby’s All Right

all dates with Meernaa

Both-And is out 9/13 via Native Cat. Pre-order it here.