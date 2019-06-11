The Juan MacLean have been laying low over the past few years, putting out singles here and there. They released “Zone Nonlinear” in May and “What Do You Feel Free About?” back in 2018. Earlier this year, they contributed to Holy Ghost!’s Work.

But now, John MacLean and Nancy Whang’s dance duo have announced a new compilation LP and shared its lead single, the reworked version of 2014’s “Get Down (With My Love).” They released their last full-length studio album, In A Dream, in 2014 and plan to release the “proper” follow-up LP in 2020.

The Brighter The Light will be a collection of re-edited and remastered 12″ singles. The track list includes previously released tracks like 2013’s “You Are My Destiny” and “Zone Nonlinear,” plus two new tracks, “Quiet Magician” and “Pressure Danger.” Listen to the new version of “Get Down (With My Love)” and the original below.

TRACK LIST

01 “What Do You Feel Free About?”

02 “Zone Non Linear”

03 “You Are My Destiny”

04 “Get Down (With My Love)”

05 “Feel Like Movin’”

06 “Quiet Magician”

07 “Pressure Danger”

08 “Can You Ever Really Know Somebody”

09 “The Brighter the Light”

The Brighter The Light is out 920 via DFA. Pre-order it here.