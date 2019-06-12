Charly Bliss – “Young Enough” Video

Last month, Charly Bliss released their sophomore album, Young Enough. It’s good — it landed at #3 on our list of the 50 Best Albums Of 2019 So Far. Today, they’re releasing a music video for maybe the best song on it, its epic centerpiece and title track.

In the video, which was directed by Henry Kaplan, Eva Grace Hendricks and the rest of the band are dressed in all-white (perhaps carried over from the “Chat Room video) and flanked by two dancers in the middle of an empty field. Their movements pick up pace as the song rushes along to its conclusion.

In a statement, Hendricks had to this to say:

This video is so magical and unlike anything we’ve ever made before. I told (director) Henry Kaplan that I was feeling inspired by the video for Running Up That Hill by Kate Bush, and he took that initial idea and made something totally beautiful and unique that’s as cinematic and sentimental as the song. Despite the fact that this video looks so dreamlike and serene, it was very physically draining to make. The entire crew and anyone who wasn’t in a given shot had to sprint behind the steadicam op so that they wouldn’t be seen and ruin the effect of the giant open field where we were shooting. Between that, the choreography, racing to utilize available daylight, speeding up and slowing down the track to achieve the slow-motion and fast-motion effects, and trying to get perfect, full takes because there’s so few cuts, this was an extremely challenging video to make, but for that reason it’s also our favorite.

Watch below.

TOUR DATES:

6/12 Detroit, MI @ Loving Touch *

6/14 Cincinnati, OH @ Top Cats *

6/15 Chicago, IL @ Lincoln Hall *

6/16 Minneapolis, MN @ 7th Street Entry *

6/18 Denver, CO @ Marquis Theater *

6/19 Salt Lake City, UT @ Urban Lounge *

6/21 Portland, OR @ Holocene *

6/22 Seattle, WA @ The Crocodile *

6/24 Oakland, CA @ The New Parish *

6/27 Los Angeles, CA @ Lodge Room *

6/28 Anaheim, CA @ Chain Reaction *

6/29 San Diego, CA @ The Casbah *

6/30 Phoenix, AZ @ The Rebel Lounge *

7/2 Dallas, TX @ Cambridge Room (House of Blues) *

7/3 Austin, TX @ Stubb’s BBQ Indoors *

7/5 Houston, TX @ Bronze Peacock (House of Blues) *

7/6 New Orleans, LA @ Gasa Gasa *

7/7 Atlanta, GA @ The Masquerade Purgatory *

7/9 Nashville, TN @ Mercy Lounge *

7/11 New York, NY @ Radio City Music Hall ^

7/12 New York, NY @ Bowery Ballroom *

7/19 Melbourne, AUS @ The Curtin

7/19-21 Wooyung, Australia @ Splendour in the Grass

7/23 Sydney, AUS @ Lansdowne

7/26 Montreal, QC @ Montreal 77

7/27 East Providence, RI @ Roadblock Festival

8/30-9/1 Philadelphia, PA @ Made In America Festival

9/18-22 Lincoln, NE @ Lincoln Calling

10/7 Victoria, BC @ Capitol Ballroom ~

10/8 Vancouver, BC @ Vogue Theatre ~

10/9 Vancouver, BC @ Vogue Theatre ~

10/11 Calgary, AB @ MacEwan Hall ~

10/13 Saskatoon, SK @ Coors Event Centre ~

10/14 Winnipeg, MB @ The Garrick Centre ~

10/17 Kingston, ON @ The Ale House ~

11/4 Brighton, UK @ Patterns

11/5 Cardiff, UK @ 10 Feet Tall

11/6 London, UK @ Scala

11/7 Manchester, UK @ The Deaf Institute

11/8-10 Benidorm, ES @ Primavera Weekender

11/14 Philadelphia, PA @ The Foundry *

* w/ Emily Reo

^ w/ CHVRCHES

~ w/ PUP

Young Enough is out now via Barsuk.