Mikey Erg – “Clueless Or Cruel?”

Mikey Erg (of the Ergs! fame and many other bands) released his debut solo album, Tentative Decisions, back in 2016. Since then, the Ergs have reunited a handful of times and Erg has been busy with his hand in a bunch of different projects. Today, he’s announcing a new album, Waxbuilt Castles.

“I really wanted to make my version of Paul McCartney’s first record,” Erg said in a press release. “Homemade and very loose. Not too overthought.” He recorded it with Alex Clute, who he played with in the house band for The Chris Gethard Show, and lead single “Clueless Or Cruel?” certainly sounds more melodic and steady-handed than his previous work. But its hook still has that Erg bite: “I wanna know are you clueless or cruel?” he asks.

Listen below.

TRACKLIST:

01 “Kimberly Gofigure”

02 “Bad Decision Monday”

03 “Clueless Or Cruel?”

04 “And Nico”

05 “Little Crushes”

06 “Waxbuilt Castles”

07 “Hopland Superette”

08 “Why Was I Programmed To Feel Pain?”

09 “City Lettings”

10 “Somewhere Drinking, Drinking Somewhere”

Waxbuilt Castles is out 7/27 via Don Giovanni Records. Pre-order it here.