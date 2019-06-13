Vagabon – “Flood Hands”

Vagabon is the moniker of New York-based musician Lætitia Tamko. Today the Band To Watch announces the follow-up to 2017 debut album Infinite Worlds. All The Women In Me, Vagabon’s first release for Nonesuch Records, is out this fall.

Lead single “Flood Hands” finds Tamko refocusing on the electronic side of her sound after largely erring toward indie rock on Infinite Worlds. Guitars are replaced by synths, and attention is placed on the low-end production. The chorus takes off with an R&B-inflected drum machine, and dripping pads swirl underneath. Here is Tamko with more details on how “Flood Hands” came to be:

“Flood Hands” is a track I originally produced and arranged for a well-known pop-duo to have on their album. Knowing I was writing this song for musicians I admire, allowed me this relief from my writer’s block. I used this assignment as a chance to flex my production muscles and write something I wouldn’t have written as a ‘Vagabon’ song a couple years ago. The result felt like a triumph for me in my progression as an artist and I just couldn’t stand to part with the song by the time I was finished.

Check out “Flood Hands” below.

TRACKLIST:

01 “Full Moon In Gemini”

02 “Flood Hands”

03 “Secret Medicine”

04 “Water Me Down”

05 “In A Bind”

06 “Wits About You”

07 “Please Don’t Leave The Table”

08 “Home Soon”

09 “All The Women”

10 “Full Moon In Gemini (Monako Reprise)”

TOUR DATES:

10/15 – Brooklyn, NY @ National Sawdust

10/17 – Los Angeles, CA @ Pico Union Project

10/21 – London, UK @ St. Pancras Old Church

10/22 – Brussels, BE @ Autumn Falls @ Botanique – Brussels (B)

10/23 – Berlin, DE @ Kantine am Berghain

10/24 – Paris, FR @ Hasard Ludique

10/30 – Asbury Park, NJ @ Asbury Lanes *

10/31 – Philadelphia, PA @ Franklin Music Hall *

11/01 – Washington, DC @ Lincoln Theatre *

11/04 – Atlanta, GA @ Variety Playhouse *

11/05 – New Orleans, LA @ Civic Theatre *

11/07 – Austin, TX @ Stubb’s (Levitation) *

11/08 – Dallas, TX @ Granada Theater *

11/09 – Oklahoma City, OK @ The Criterion *

11/10 – Lawrence, KS @ The Granada *

11/12 – Minneapolis, MN @ First Avenue *

11/13 – Madison, WI. @ The Sylvee *

11/14 – Chicago, IL @ The Riviera Theatre *

11/15 – Detroit, MI. @ Royal Oak Music Theatre *

11/16 – Toronto, ON @ Queen Elizabeth Theatre *

11/18 – Montreal, QC @ mTelus *

11/19 – Boston, MA @ Royale *

11/22 – Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel *

12/02 – Phoenix, AZ @ The Van Buren *

12/03 – San Diego, CA @ The Observatory North Park *

12/05 – Los Angeles, CA @ Palace Theater *

12/07 – Oakland, CA @ Fox Theater *

12/09 – Portland, OR @ Roseland *

12/10 – Vancouver, BC @ The Orpheum Theatre *

12/11 – Seattle, WA @ Moore Theatre *

12/13 – Salt Lake City, UT @ The Depot *

12/14 – Denver, CO @ The Gothic Theatre *

12/15 – Denver, CO @ The Gothic Theatre *

* w/ Angel Olsen

All The Women In Me is out 9/27 on Nonesuch. Pre-order it here.