Dinosaur Jr.’s Rock Camp Features Kevin Shields, Fred Armisen, & Damian Abraham

Dinosaur Jr. are hosting a rock camp called Camp Fuzz this summer. The three-day music event, held at Full Moon Resort in upstate New York, will feature forums, panels, classes, jam sessions, meals, and evening activities with band members and special guests.

Today, Dinosaur Jr. have announced the full schedule and list of guests, which includes a guitar Q&A session with My Bloody Valentine’s Kevin Shields and J Mascis, financial planning with Fred Armisen, a live Turned Out A Punk podcast with Fucked Up’s Damian Abraham, and a live Gear Club Podcast with producer John Agnello.

Camp Fuzz will also feature performances from Dinosaur Jr., J Mascis solo, and Lou Barlow solo, a pedals Q&A with Mascis, a drum clinic with Murph, karaoke, disc golf, and gear talk with more special guests. The camp will run 7/30-8/2; find tickets and more information here.