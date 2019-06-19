Spoon – “No Bullets Spent”

Over their nearly three decade-long career, Spoon have continually refined their legacy within indie rock. They have maintained an instantly recognizable sound, yet the stylistic distance between A Series of Sneaks and Ga Ga Ga Ga Ga and Hot Thoughts is significant. This summer, in a move befitting their elder statesmen status, they’ll sum up their output so far with a greatest hits album called Everything Hits At Once.

The collection includes 12 classic Spoon singles — though none from before 2001’s Girls Can Tell — plus one new song, “No Bullets Spent,” which they’re sharing today. The band’s signature rhythmic energy and instrumental isolation are very much present on the new track. Soaring yet jutting guitar riffs are yet another familiar characteristic, making this song sound like a true celebration of their lengthy career. Britt Daniel’s abstractly elliptical lyrics loosely reference class and societal struggles, with the chorus carping, “No one to blame and no bullets spent/ All we need now’s an accident.”

In a bio accompanying Everything Hits At Once, Daniel explains:

The idea of doing a best-of came to us a couple times. First I wasn’t sure how I felt about it but at some point I remembered that when I got my first Cure record it was Standing On A Beach. When I got my first New Order record, it was Substance. That was how I met those bands, and I moved backwards from there but I still listen to those comps. I love a greatest hits LP when it’s done well. It can be a thing unto itself.

Listen to “No Bullets Spent” below, where you can also see the tracklist, digital cover art (which is different from the physical cover art above), and Spoon’s upcoming tour dates. Then head to the comments and share your own Spoon greatest hits tracklist.

TRACKLIST:

01 “I Turn My Camera On”

02 “Do You”

03 “Don’t You Evah”

04 “Inside Out”

05 “The Way We Get By”

06 “The Underdog”

07 “Hot Thoughts”

08 “I Summon You”

09 “Rent I Pay”

10 “You Got Yr Cherry Bomb”

11 “Got Nuffin”

12 “Everything Hits At Once”

13 “No Bullets Spent”

Everything Hits At Once is out 7/26 on Matador. Pre-order it here. You can also pre-order a “No Bullets Spent” 7″ here.