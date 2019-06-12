Rose Dorn – “Shaking”

Rose Dorn is an LA-based pop trio consisting of Jamie Coster, Joey Dalla Betta, and Scarlet Knight. They released their first EP, Speak Later, in 2017, and followed it with last year’s three-track project, Call Her. The band is gearing up to release their first full-length Days You Were Leaving in August, and today they’ve shared its lead single called “Shaking.”

The song opens with a punchy set of guitar chords lightly accented by dwindling keys. It takes on that surf-rock sound as the reverb swallows some of the instrumentation, and then dips into that slower, fuzzy gaze sound when Knight starts singing. This almost makes the song feel constructed in reverse, picking up and slowing back down at times when you’d expect the other might happen. The end of the track is signaled with another tempo change, right where the song started.

Here’s the band with more details on the meaning of the song:

“Shaking” is about a select few experiences we’ve seen spin people out of control, and the coping mechanisms that have brought them back to reality. While the experiences are largely disconnected, they all seem to be related by trauma of varying degrees, from the rejection by a supposed soulmate to the death of a loved one. It’s obviously pretty intense. I think that’s why we like it being a fun, upbeat song—we had fun playing with that gap between feeling and expression.

Listen to “Shaking” below.

<a href="http://rosedorn.bandcamp.com/album/days-you-were-leaving" target="_blank">Days You Were Leaving by Rose Dorn</a>

TRACKLIST:

01 “Big Thunder”

02 “Shaking”

03 “Genius”

04 “Collar”

05 “Champ”

06 “LRP”

07 “HYC”

08 “Deathwish”

09 “Heaven II”

10 “Wish”

Days You Were Leaving is out 8/23 via Bar None Records. Pre-order it here.