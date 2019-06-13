Karen O & Danger Mouse – “Perfect Day” (Lou Reed Cover)

Earlier this year, Karen O and Danger Mouse released a collaborative album, Lux Prima. The Yeah Yeah Yeahs leader and producer recently shared a documentary about the making of the album, and they also recently stopped by the SiriusXMU studios for a session, where they covered a Lou Reed classic.

Naturally, O is a Reed fan — she helped induct the late musician into the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame back in 2015 — and her and Danger Mouse covered “Perfect Day for the session. O and Danger Mouse’s take on the track is strait-laced but impactful.

Listen to it below.