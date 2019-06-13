A previously unreleased Miles Davis album is finally seeing release. Rubberband was originally recorded in the fall of 1985, but was shelved after Davis made the transition from his longtime home at Columbia Records to Warner Bros Records. He would abandon it in favor of Tutu, which was released in December 1986, leaving the Rubberband tracks untouched for over 30 years. But last fall, one of its songs, “Rubberband Of Life,” was released on a Record Store Day exclusive EP, and now in September the album will be see the light of day in full.

Rubberband was finished by the album’s original producers Randy Hall and Zane Giles, as well as Davis’ nephew Vince Wilburn Jr., who played drums during the album’s original sessions. The album was originally set to have guest features from Al Jarreau and Chaka Khan; those were never recorded, so the album features new vocals from Ledisi and Donny Hathaway’s daughter Lalah Hathaway. The album’s artwork features an original Davis painting.

You can listen to the previously released “Rubberband Of Life” below.

TRACKLIST:

01 “Rubberband Of Life” (Feat. Ledisi)

02 “This Is It”

03 “Paradise”

04 “So Emotional” (Feat. Lalah Hathaway)

05 “Give It Up”

06 “Maze”

07 “Carnival Time”

08 “I Love What We Made Together”

09 “See I See”

10 “Echoes In Time / The Wrinkle”

11 “Rubberband”

Rubberband will be out 9/6 via Rhino/Warner.