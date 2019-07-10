Sis – “Night From Scratch”

Sis is the Berkeley-based effort of singer and multi-instrumentalist Jenny Gillespie Mason, along with husband and wife duo Carly Bond and Rob Shelton of Meernaa. Mason is the founder of Native Cat Recordings, and on the label, the trio are releasing their second full-length soon. It’s called Gas Station Roses, and today we’re premiering its lead single, “Night From Scratch.”

The array and specific combination of elements on this track feel dreamy and transportive — a flute melody cuts in and out while a muted kick drum persists throughout. Light guitar work moves in sync with the moseying swagger of the drums. Hollow-sounding keys get swallowed by the fullness of the song’s movement. This trilling earthen percussion creates an expansive horizon, as the reverb-soaked vocals take back seat to wave-like synths. A rising and falling atmospheric pad swells outward, making this one feel like a deluge of calm.

Listen to “Night From Scratch” below.

TOUR DATES:

08/14 – San Francisco, CA @ Hotel Utah (with Suzanne Vallie + Lady Lazarus)

08/30 – Carmel, CA @ The Lab (with Suzanne Vallie)

08/31 – Bolinas, CA @ Gospel Flat Farmstand (with Suzanne Vallie)

10/09 – Portland, OR @ Bunk Bar

10/11 – Big Sur, CA @ Henry Miller Library

Gas Station Rose is out 9/6 on Native Cat Recordings. Pre-order it here.