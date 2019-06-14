Knife Wife – “Dogs”

Knife Wife are a trio from DC who have two songs out to their name so far. Next month, they’re releasing their debut EP, Family Party, on Priests’ Sister Polygon Records, and this weekend they’re heading out on a few tour dates with the band as well. Today, they’re sharing “Dogs,” the closing track from their first EP. It’s a queasy weave of sighing melodies, stacked on top of each other and building off the surrealistic refrain “all the little dogs in the fridge.” The band cuts through it with a thick guitar line, which twists into a feverish knot. Listen below.

<a href="http://milkyflem.bandcamp.com/album/family-party" target="_blank">Family Party by Knife Wife</a>

<a href="http://milkyflem.bandcamp.com/album/indoor-adult-ep" target="_blank">Indoor Adult "EP" by Knife Wife</a>

TRACKLIST:

01 “Dreamland”

02 “Silly Pony”

03 “Reptile”

04 “The Dentist”

05 “Every Living Thing”

06 “Lobe”

07 “Cheek”

08 “Fruity Void”

09 “Angel Face”

10 “Dogs”

TOUR DATES:

06/14 Washington, DC @ Slash Run

06/16 Durham, NC @ The Pinhook *

06/17 Atlanta, GA @ The Drunken Unicorn *

06/18 New Orleans, LA @ Gasa Gasa *

06/26 Washington, DC @ Rhizome

* w/ Priests

Family Party is out 7/12 via Sister Polygon Records. Pre-order it on tape here.